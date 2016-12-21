Overview of Dr. Darlene Sekerez, MD

Dr. Darlene Sekerez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.



Dr. Sekerez works at Franciscan Physician Network in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.