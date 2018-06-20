Overview of Dr. Darnell Blackmon, MD

Dr. Darnell Blackmon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center.



Dr. Blackmon works at The Orthopaedic Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.