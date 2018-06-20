Dr. Darnell Blackmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darnell Blackmon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darnell Blackmon, MD
Dr. Darnell Blackmon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma State University Medical Center.
Dr. Blackmon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Blackmon's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Center1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 582-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blackmon?
We have been seeing Dr Blackmon since Feb 2012. He has done a total knee replacement on me plus 5 procedures on my hands all with great results. He has done two procedures on my wife again with great results. He is the only doctor my wife trusts with knee, hip and hand injections. He is the most personable doctor WE have ever seen. We trust him completely without reservation, he is the BEST. He genuinely cares.
About Dr. Darnell Blackmon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1831150655
Education & Certifications
- Institute For Bone & Joint Disorders
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Morehouse College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackmon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackmon works at
Dr. Blackmon has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackmon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.