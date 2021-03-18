See All Dermatologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Darnell Martin-Wimmer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Darnell Martin-Wimmer, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (39)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Darnell Martin-Wimmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Martin-Wimmer works at ALPINE DERMATOLOGY in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Elizabeth Robinson, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Robinson, MD
4.9 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Peggy Liao, MD
Dr. Peggy Liao, MD
4.6 (73)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Simodynes, MD
Dr. Joseph Simodynes, MD
4.5 (93)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Alpine Dermatology Associates Pllc
    1785 Kipling St, Lakewood, CO 80215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 935-4681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Martin-Wimmer?

    Mar 18, 2021
    Dr. Martin-Wimmer helped to resolve several skin issues. She always offers effective treatments for my dermatologic concerns. My skin is healthier than it has been in years and I am so relieved to be feeling comfortable again. I am so glad I sought out Dr. Martin-Wimmer for assistance.
    Kimberly Rieniets D.O. — Mar 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darnell Martin-Wimmer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Darnell Martin-Wimmer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martin-Wimmer to family and friends

    Dr. Martin-Wimmer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Martin-Wimmer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Darnell Martin-Wimmer, MD.

    About Dr. Darnell Martin-Wimmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801971098
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darnell Martin-Wimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin-Wimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin-Wimmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin-Wimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin-Wimmer works at ALPINE DERMATOLOGY in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Martin-Wimmer’s profile.

    Dr. Martin-Wimmer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin-Wimmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin-Wimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin-Wimmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin-Wimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin-Wimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Darnell Martin-Wimmer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.