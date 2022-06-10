Dr. Darol Joseff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darol Joseff, MD
Dr. Darol Joseff, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Andrew Ross MD Inc2428 Castillo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-2541
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Outstanding doctor and human being. Doesn't get any better.
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Joseff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseff speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.