Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Darpan Bansal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darpan Bansal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Locations
Baltimore Heart Associates4000 Old Court Rd Ste 103, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 521-5600
Baltimore Heart Associates2411 W Belvedere Ave Ste 509, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 367-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Explains thoroughly medication tests and outcomes. Listens and answers more then the average doc.
About Dr. Darpan Bansal, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1659567816
Education & Certifications
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bansal has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.