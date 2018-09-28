Dr. Kumar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darpan Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Darpan Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Kumar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fardin Djafari MD Pllc1631 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 687-5000
-
2
United Regional Health Care System1600 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 764-3055
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Excellent Dr. wise beyond his years, with a great caring personality. I was somewhat apprehensive about seeing someone here in Wichita Falls, but it couldn't wait. Now after the cardioverts and ablation, I'm feeling better than I have in years. Good man who listens to his patients as well as explains.
About Dr. Darpan Kumar, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1629208871
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.