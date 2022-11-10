Dr. Darrel Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrel Ross, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Indianapolis Neurosurgical Group7229 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-4300
Onslow Memorial Hospital317 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 577-4900
St Mary Wound Clinic1500 S Lake Park Ave, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 942-5745
Hospital Affiliations
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Ross has been amazing- I am in treatment for breast cancer and he is just fabulous! He is so caring, very experienced and just is a comforting presence during a difficult time. So thankful I chose him!
- Radiation Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
