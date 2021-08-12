Overview of Dr. Darrell Baskin, MD

Dr. Darrell Baskin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.



Dr. Baskin works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Brenham, TX, Boerne, TX, Kerrville, TX and Fredericksburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.