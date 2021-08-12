Dr. Darrell Baskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrell Baskin, MD
Overview of Dr. Darrell Baskin, MD
Dr. Darrell Baskin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.
Dr. Baskin's Office Locations
Retina Consultants of Texas9480 Huebner Rd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2104, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (800) 833-5921
Brenham Office2620 Highway 36 S, Brenham, TX 77833 Directions (800) 833-5921Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Consultants of Texas113 Falls Ct Ste 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas1446 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas751 S Washington St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (800) 833-5921Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him twice earlier this year after my regular ophthalmologist told me he thought I might have a torn retina (thankfully I didn’t), & really appreciated his wonderful chair-side manner: explained things thoroughly, & was very pleasant.
About Dr. Darrell Baskin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
- 1942322409
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
