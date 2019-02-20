See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Burleson, TX
Dr. Darrell Bowyer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (34)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Darrell Bowyer, MD

Dr. Darrell Bowyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine.

Dr. Bowyer works at DARRELL L BOWYER MD PA in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bowyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Darrell L Bowyer MD PA
    11797 South Fwy Ste 250, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 293-8330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 20, 2019
    I started using Dr. Bowyer 25 years ago. He delivered my two children (currently they are 23 and 19), and I am still going to him today. I have had an endometrial ablation and hysterectomy. I wouldn't trust any other doctor! Darrell and Melanie make you feel like family. They both take time out of their busy schedules to make you feel at ease and answer every question that you might have. I send Dr. Bowyer and his staff a Christmas card every year...LOVE them!
    Amy in TX, TX — Feb 20, 2019
    About Dr. Darrell Bowyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366445066
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greenville Memorial Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darrell Bowyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowyer works at DARRELL L BOWYER MD PA in Burleson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bowyer’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

