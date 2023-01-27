Dr. Darrell Brett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrell Brett, MD
Overview of Dr. Darrell Brett, MD
Dr. Darrell Brett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.
Dr. Brett's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Spine Surgery10000 SE Main St Ste 360, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 253-4000
-
2
Nw Spine and Pain Surgical Center8995 SW Miley Rd Ste 204, Wilsonville, OR 97070 Directions (503) 694-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've Seen Dr Brett and his PA-C Wesley Wenzel since 2018 when I first lost the use of my right leg due to Stenosis in my spine located at L4-5. They diagnosed me then and again in 2020 when the same thing happened. Meds and physical therapy helped me recover. Last fall it flared up again and before losing my leg again I visited with both about the pro's and cons. I decided no more pain and down time and scheduled my Bilateral L4-5 Laminectomy. On October 10th i had the surgery, which went really well. I followed up to get stitches and staples removed and the follow the gradual process of healing. On January 23rd, I met with Wes, had another x-ray, and was released to full activities. Dr Brett and Wes were very professional and thorough. I couldn't be happier. The office is great, easy to locate, and the staff was always helpful and willing to help when deeded. This is my go to Neurosurgeon and high recommend Northwest Spine.
About Dr. Darrell Brett, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Western Ont
- Toronto Western
- University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Brett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brett.
