Dr. Darrell Croft, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Croft's Office Locations
Memphis Spine Center2120 Exeter Rd Ste 130, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 756-1680
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
1: Office was clean! 2: Staff at registration were pleasant. 3: Dr. Croft wait time was under one minute. 4: Dr. C. was also thorough with explanation and asked me several times if I had any questions.
About Dr. Darrell Croft, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Croft has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Croft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Croft has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Croft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Croft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.