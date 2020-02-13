Dr. Fader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darrell Fader, MD
Dr. Darrell Fader, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Skin Cancer Center Of Bellevue1135 116th Ave NE Ste 350, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions
Heritage Health Center Inc20696 Bond Rd NE Ste 110, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Skin Cancer Center of Burien13512 Ambaum Blvd SW # 100, Burien, WA 98146 Directions
Skin Cancer Center of Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr # 5010, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions
Skin Cancer Clinic of Seattle1801 NW Market St Ste 107, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
3 years ago I had a basil cell carcinoma on the bridge of my nose. My dermatologist suggested and scheduled me with Dr. Fader. After the procedure I was certain I would have a terrible scar and it did take time to heal. There is no scar. I should have reported my excellent results in a review long ago.
About Dr. Darrell Fader, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1386688380
- University Of Michigan/Mohs Surgery
- University Of Michigan/ Department Of Dermatology Resident Surgery
- Department Of Medicine, University Of Washington|U WA
- Washington University St Louis
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
- St. Anne Hospital
Dr. Fader accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fader has seen patients for Dermatitis and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.