Dr. Darrell Fiske, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Darrell Fiske, MD

Dr. Darrell Fiske, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Fiske works at Rheumatology Associates in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fiske's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates
    2081 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 3B, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 283-8380
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 20, 2022
    I went to Dr Fiske for 8 + years. He is great, he explains everything so you understand! He listens to all your concerns, and has you feeling positive about your progress as you work together to get the best results. No matter how awful I was because of RA and fibromyalgia, his positive support and great knowledge about my condition, I walked away from my appointment with hope, that tomorrow was going to be a better day. His nurses and front desk were just as kind and helpful ! They represent him well. If we hadn’t of had to move to Texas, I would still be with him. He is one of the Best Doctor’s I have known!
    Mary L — Oct 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Darrell Fiske, MD
    About Dr. Darrell Fiske, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831128735
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Fla
    Internship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darrell Fiske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fiske has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiske works at Rheumatology Associates in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fiske’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiske. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiske.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

