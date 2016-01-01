Overview of Dr. Darrell Henderson, MD

Dr. Darrell Henderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.



Dr. Henderson works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.