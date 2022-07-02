See All Ophthalmologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Darrell Hester, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Darrell Hester, MD

Dr. Darrell Hester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley - Bladen County Hospital and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.

Dr. Hester works at Hester Ophthalmology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hester's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hester Ophthalmology
    1604 Physicians Dr Ste 103, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 343-8125
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley - Bladen County Hospital
  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Farsightedness
Cataract
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Darrell Hester, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134210586
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Carolina Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Roanoke Meml Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darrell Hester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hester has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hester works at Hester Ophthalmology in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hester’s profile.

    Dr. Hester has seen patients for Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

