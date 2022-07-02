Dr. Darrell Hester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrell Hester, MD
Overview of Dr. Darrell Hester, MD
Dr. Darrell Hester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley - Bladen County Hospital and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Dr. Hester's Office Locations
Hester Ophthalmology1604 Physicians Dr Ste 103, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 343-8125Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley - Bladen County Hospital
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen on an emergency basis. I had to wait and expected to. He saw me. He treated the problem, and I will continue as his patient. His staff is like a breath of fresh air. I felt like a person, not a faceless number.
About Dr. Darrell Hester, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134210586
Education & Certifications
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital
- Roanoke Meml Hosp
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Hester has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hester has seen patients for Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hester speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hester.
