Overview of Dr. Darrell Johnson, MD

Dr. Darrell Johnson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Tennessee Oncology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.