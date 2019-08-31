Dr. Darrell Kammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrell Kammer, MD
Overview of Dr. Darrell Kammer, MD
Dr. Darrell Kammer, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kammer's Office Locations
Darrell A Kammer Jr MD1615 12th Ave Rd Ste C, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 467-2129
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kammer saved my sisters hearing. When she was young she had infection after infection. Thank goodness we moved to Nampa and found him. He performed ear surgery and helped save her hearing. Wish every person with ent problems had him in their court. Thank you for changing my little sister's life!
About Dr. Darrell Kammer, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 60 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Oreg Health Scis University Hospital
- U Oreg Hlth Scis U Hosp
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kammer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kammer has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kammer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.