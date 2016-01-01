See All General Dentists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Darrell Morton, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Darrell Morton, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Morton works at Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
    Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
4205 N Point Pkwy Ste D, Alpharetta, GA 30022 (678) 389-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Antibiotic Therapy
Apicoectomy
Botox® Injection
Antibiotic Therapy
Apicoectomy
Botox® Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Antibiotic Therapy Chevron Icon
Apicoectomy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Endodontic Retreatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

About Dr. Darrell Morton, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265517676
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Darrell Morton, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morton works at Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Morton’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

