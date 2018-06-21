See All Pediatricians in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Darrell Natori, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Darrell Natori, MD

Dr. Darrell Natori, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.

Dr. Natori works at Darrell T Natori MD Inc. in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Natori's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Darrell T Natori MD Inc.
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 208, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 521-6622

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2018
    Always willing to help at any time! Great patient interactions and he shows that he genuinely cares about each of his patients. They are always willing to accommodate for you if your needs are urgent. Very friendly staff!
    Jun 21, 2018
    About Dr. Darrell Natori, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558455303
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darrell Natori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Natori has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Natori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Natori works at Darrell T Natori MD Inc. in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Natori’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Natori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

