Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Darrell Pardi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Pardi works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - GI
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
    I just returned from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN. Every visit with Dr Pardi reassures me I made the right choice in fight my Colitis/Indefinite Dysplasia disease at this location. Dr Pardi always takes the time to answer every question I have. He assures me with his level of knowledge in coming back for any additonal tests that may need to be done.
    Debra Ann Garcia in Robins, IA — Mar 16, 2016
    About Dr. Darrell Pardi, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801874169
    Education & Certifications

    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Rochester General Hospital
    • U Rochester
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

