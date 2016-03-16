Dr. Darrell Pardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrell Pardi, MD
Overview
Dr. Darrell Pardi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Pardi works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - GI200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 923-2672
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pardi?
I just returned from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN. Every visit with Dr Pardi reassures me I made the right choice in fight my Colitis/Indefinite Dysplasia disease at this location. Dr Pardi always takes the time to answer every question I have. He assures me with his level of knowledge in coming back for any additonal tests that may need to be done.
About Dr. Darrell Pardi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1801874169
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Rochester General Hospital
- U Rochester
- MAYO CLINIC
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pardi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.