Dr. Darrell Wadas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Darrell Wadas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Arizona Digestive Health5111 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 151, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Directions (602) 264-9100
Darrell D Wadas MD PC1300 N 12th St Ste 603, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 257-9488
Talbert Medical Group Central Medical1410 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 716-9655
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wadas has been great! He has checked every possible scenario to fix my issues. He is extremely clinical which unfortunately is hard to find these days. I am in the medical field myself so finding him to treat me has been a blessing. I have the utmost confidence in him. He spends whatever amount of time Necessary during my office visits. I have never felt rushed.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
