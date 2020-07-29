Dr. Darrell White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrell White, MD
Overview of Dr. Darrell White, MD
Dr. Darrell White, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
-
1
Whitestar Professional Corporation2237 Crocker Rd Ste 100, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 892-3931
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Ohio
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Spectera
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
I am grateful Dr. White is my Ophthalmologist. Dr. White performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes in February. Results are terrific! I highly recommend Dr. White and his staff.
About Dr. Darrell White, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417918517
Education & Certifications
- NYU Med Sch
- Rhode Is Hospital
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Williams College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.