Dr. Darrell Yamashiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Darrell Yamashiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Darrell Yamashiro, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Yamashiro works at
Dr. Yamashiro's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Darrell Yamashiro, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1639146616
Dr. Yamashiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamashiro accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamashiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamashiro works at
Dr. Yamashiro speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamashiro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamashiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamashiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamashiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.