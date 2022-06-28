Overview of Dr. Darren Barton, DO

Dr. Darren Barton, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crossville, TN.



Dr. Barton works at Cumberland Orthopedics in Crossville, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Bursitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.