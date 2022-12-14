Dr. Darren Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Bell, MD
Overview of Dr. Darren Bell, MD
Dr. Darren Bell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 697-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates9157 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 397-2020
-
3
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11900 Crownpoint Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78233 Directions (210) 697-2020
-
4
Medical Center Opthlmlgy Assocs608 N Bedell Ave Ste A, Del Rio, TX 78840 Directions (830) 775-7271
-
5
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates134 Menger Spgs Ste 1280, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 697-2020
-
6
Medical Center Ophthmlgy Assocs109 Gallery Cir Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 697-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Bell since May 9, 2022. On April 14, I lost focused vision in my right eye. By the end of April, all I could detect was blurred vague images. On May 9th, Dr Bell diagnosed tears in the retina and surgery was scheduled on May 11. Surgery was performed and a six weeks of a gas bubble and laying on my stomach recovery; eyesight restored. On June 22 I again lost focused vision in the right eye. On June 29th, Dr Bell performed surgery to repair a macular hole in the eye. Another eight weeks of a gas bubble and laying on my stomach recovery. On August 18, the success of the surgery could not be determined until the cataract in my eye was removed. On October 17, Dr Crowder removed the cataract and installed an artificial lens. Sight restored. All through the procedures to restore my sight, Dr Bell was professional and showed concern for my well-being. Well done.
About Dr. Darren Bell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1205893708
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Floaters, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.