Overview of Dr. Darren Bell, MD

Dr. Darren Bell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.



Dr. Bell works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Del Rio, TX and Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.