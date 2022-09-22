See All Gastroenterologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Darren Brenner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Darren Brenner, MD

Gastroenterology
3.1 (51)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Darren Brenner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Brenner works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Radiology
    259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-5620
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center
    259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-5620
  3. 3
    Galter
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-2000
  4. 4
    Northwestern Medical Group - Arkes Pavilion
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1400, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-5620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brenner?

    Sep 22, 2022
    100 percent recommended. Amazing GI doctor.
    — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darren Brenner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Darren Brenner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brenner to family and friends

    Dr. Brenner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brenner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Darren Brenner, MD.

    About Dr. Darren Brenner, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003997875
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darren Brenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brenner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brenner works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Brenner’s profile.

    Dr. Brenner has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Darren Brenner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.