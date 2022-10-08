Dr. Darren Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Casey, MD
Overview
Dr. Darren Casey, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Locations
-
1
Hailey Brody Casey & Wray M.d. PC1218 W Paces Ferry Rd NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 525-7409
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Casey was very professional and answered my every question. He was on time for the appointment and his staff was vary friendly and professional.
About Dr. Darren Casey, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1679531677
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.