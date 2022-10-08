Overview

Dr. Darren Casey, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Casey works at Hailey Brody Casey & Wray Mds in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.