Overview of Dr. Darren Courtright, DPM

Dr. Darren Courtright, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Courtright works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.