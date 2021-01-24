See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wailuku, HI
Dr. Darren Egami, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Darren Egami, MD

Dr. Darren Egami, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.

They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Runner's Knee and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Egami's Office Locations

    99 S Market St Ste 204, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 244-7199
    Darren K Egami MD LLC
    1885 Main St Ste 104, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 244-7740

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Internal Derangement of Knee
Runner's Knee
Knee Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Runner's Knee
Knee Sprain

Treatment frequency



Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 24, 2021
    Very professional diagnosis was right on and recommended treatment went well for myself and wife
    Roy Umeno — Jan 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darren Egami, MD
    About Dr. Darren Egami, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265584502
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darren Egami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Egami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Egami accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Egami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Egami has seen patients for Internal Derangement of Knee, Runner's Knee and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Egami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

