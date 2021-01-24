Dr. Darren Egami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Egami, MD
Overview of Dr. Darren Egami, MD
Dr. Darren Egami, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Runner's Knee and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Egami's Office Locations
- 1 99 S Market St Ste 204, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 244-7199
-
2
Darren K Egami MD LLC1885 Main St Ste 104, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 244-7740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Egami?
Very professional diagnosis was right on and recommended treatment went well for myself and wife
About Dr. Darren Egami, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1265584502
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egami accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egami has seen patients for Internal Derangement of Knee, Runner's Knee and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Egami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.