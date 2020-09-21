Dr. Darren Elenburg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Elenburg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Oklahoma City Office609 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 418-2676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Edmond Satelite Clinic4509 Integris Pkwy # 200, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 463-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elenburg was able to relieve months of severely painful plantar fasciitis within 2 days! I had tried many types of stretches, rolling my feet over a lacrosse ball daily, compression sleeves, toe spreading socks... The pain was debilitating. He taped the bottom of my feet, which remained in place for 4-5 days. His staff continued to tape my feet for the next 3 weeks - but the pain was completely gone in the first 2 days. They also noticed a planters wart on my heal that I will be able to clear up before it becomes a painful problem. They also helped me get an affordable MRI, which showed a small tear in another tendon on my right foot. Dr. Elenburg was able to see me within a few days, his staff is very professional and competent and I trust his advice.
About Dr. Darren Elenburg, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elenburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elenburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elenburg has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elenburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Elenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elenburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.