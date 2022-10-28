Dr. Darren Freeman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Freeman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darren Freeman, DO
Dr. Darren Freeman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences|Western University - College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific - Pomona, CA and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
Ucr Health4510 Brockton Ave Ste 365, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (844) 243-1030Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Freeman is very professional . Love his sense of humor. It makes my day when I see him. Awesome personality. I would recommend him if some one to ask.
About Dr. Darren Freeman, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326184896
Education & Certifications
- Pain Solvers, Incorporated - California|Painsolvers
- New York University - The Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine|Nyu/Rusk Institute
- Doctors Hospital|Doctors Hospital - Columbus, OH
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences|Western University - College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific - Pomona, CA
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freeman speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.