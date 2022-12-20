Dr. Darren Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darren Friedman, MD
Dr. Darren Friedman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Med School New Jersey and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
-
1
New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 312-5567
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Dr Friedman took on the task of repairing my right shoulder. After being in constant pain for many years he discovered that my rotator cuff was beyond repair and that he recommended a shoulder replacement. I did not doubt his findings and agreed to allow him to use his expertise to help me improve my life. And he did. Every time that I visited his office I was treated with the utmost respect and consideration by his staff. Dr Friedman has the ultimate bedside manner. He knows how to calm your nerves by explaining whatever is in need of clarification. I never felt hurried or rushed while I was in the office with him. I am so grateful to him.
About Dr. Darren Friedman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790849925
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of Special Surgery|Massachusetts General Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Med School New Jersey
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.