Dr. Darren Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Glass, MD
Overview
Dr. Darren Glass, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Univeristy of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio - San Antonio Texas and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Glass works at
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians- Bariatric Surgery1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 1, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 569-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glass?
Dr. Glass is an amazing physician and surgeon. He took such great care of me through the bariatric surgery process. He really understands what he is doing and how to provide the patients the best outcomes for a long healthy life. I am so glad he has come to lewisgale to provide bariatric surgery for our community!!!
About Dr. Darren Glass, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1699743591
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids MERC - Grand Rapids MI
- Grand Rapids MERC - Grand Rapids MI
- Univeristy of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio - San Antonio Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass works at
Dr. Glass has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.