Overview

Dr. Darren Glass, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Univeristy of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio - San Antonio Texas and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Glass works at LewisGale Physicians- Bariatric Surgery in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.