Overview of Dr. Darren Jacobs, DO

Dr. Darren Jacobs, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobs works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.