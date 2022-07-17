Overview of Dr. Darren Johnson, MD

Dr. Darren Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine-Turfland in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.