Dr. Darren Kastin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kastin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Kastin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Kastin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Kastin works at
Locations
Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd.1243 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-6450Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Kastin to be polite and informative. Dr. Kastin took his time to answer my questions as well as make sure he was informed about my medical history.??
About Dr. Darren Kastin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164402244
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Northwestern Meml Hospital
- Yale University Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kastin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kastin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kastin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kastin works at
Dr. Kastin has seen patients for Enteritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kastin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kastin speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kastin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kastin.
