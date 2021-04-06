Overview

Dr. Darren Kastin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Kastin works at Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.