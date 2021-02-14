See All Nephrologists in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Nephrology
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Darren Kaufman, MD

Dr. Darren Kaufman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Kaufman works at The Way of Acupuncture PC in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Way of Acupuncture PC
    5225 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 406-6676
  2. 2
    5316 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-3000
  3. 3
    Suffolk Nephrology Consultants PC
    2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 14A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 14, 2021
    With all due respect to the person(s) who was misguided enough to needlessly slander such a skilled doctor who has such a significant amount of integrity and professionalism, I remind whoever reads these ratings how lucky all the patients are who were and are treated by Dr. Darren Kaufman. I doubt this patient really listened to Dr. Kaufman. Those of us who did are among the many who very possibly owe this highly competent and compassionate physician our lives. I am alive today due to this doctor's knowledge, skill, expertise, and yes- integrity (he told me what I needed to know rather than just what I wanted to hear). I ask any prospective patient to do what is best for yourselves and book an appointment with Dr. Kaufman right away. Dr. Kaufman "tells it like it is and keeps people alive." If you want a real doctor/nephrologist who truly cares- this is who you go to. Respectfully, Richard Morfopoulos PhD Living Dialysis Patient Awaiting Transplant
    Dr. Richard Morfopoulos — Feb 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darren Kaufman, MD
    About Dr. Darren Kaufman, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578678249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

