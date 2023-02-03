Dr. Darren Kocs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kocs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Kocs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darren Kocs, MD
Dr. Darren Kocs, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Kocs works at
Dr. Kocs' Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology - Round Rock2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 250, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5119Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kocs?
Amazing patient care ! Amazing doctor and amazing care team! Compassionate, caring, and treats each patient as if they are the only person who matters. Makes visits very pleasant despite the nature of the illness.
About Dr. Darren Kocs, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1972541357
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospital
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kocs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kocs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kocs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kocs works at
Dr. Kocs has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kocs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Kocs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kocs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kocs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kocs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.