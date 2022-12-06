Overview of Dr. Darren Lebl, MD

Dr. Darren Lebl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Stanford Med and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lebl works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.