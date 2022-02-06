Dr. Darren Mack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Mack, MD
Overview of Dr. Darren Mack, MD
Dr. Darren Mack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Mack works at
Dr. Mack's Office Locations
Aiken Physicians Alliance Urology770 Medical Park Dr, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 716-8712
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mack?
Excellent. He is the most personable, attentive, caring & patient Dr. I've encountered in years. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Darren Mack, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1366679318
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mack works at
Dr. Mack has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mack speaks Russian and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.