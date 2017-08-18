Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darren Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darren Meyer, MD
Dr. Darren Meyer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
- 1 1575 Heritage Dr Ste 203, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 529-5445
Homewell Senior Care321 N Central Expy Ste 210, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (214) 542-2770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best psychiatrist I've seen. Have had many nightmares with others and was afraid to trust anyone else. Dr. Meyer is the most understanding doctor and really listens to me when I explain what I'm going through. He works very hard to treat me safely and effectively. His nurse, Maura, is the sweetest person and if I ever have questions she is the first person I call. She returns calls and requests within a few hours and does her best to help when I cannot see Dr. Meyer.
About Dr. Darren Meyer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1467460204
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Psychiatry
