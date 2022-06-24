Overview of Dr. Darren Miter, DO

Dr. Darren Miter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Miter works at Lee Health in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.