Dr. Mollick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darren Mollick, MD
Overview
Dr. Darren Mollick, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 102, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (631) 864-6647
-
2
Long Island Skin Cancer & Dermatologic Surgery PC994 W Jericho Tpke Ste 103, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 864-6647
- 3 3 Delaware Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 921-7546
- 4 575 Underhill Blvd Ste 100, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 921-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mollick?
Could not ask for any better diagnostic and surgical procedures for my ear and cheek growths. Crystal clear explanations of results of biopsy's and corrective surgeries are Dr. Mollick's forte. Have no trouble recommending using his skills.
About Dr. Darren Mollick, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225012552
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mollick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mollick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mollick has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mollick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mollick speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.