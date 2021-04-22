Overview

Dr. Darren Peress, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Peress works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.