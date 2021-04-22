Dr. Peress accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darren Peress, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Peress, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Peress works at
Locations
-
Pima Heart & Vascular4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
-
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Ste 100 Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
-
Pima Heart & Vascular126 S Coronado Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Referred to Dr Peress by a cardiologist in the office for evaluation of AFib and potential ablation. I was very impressed with Dr Peress. He was thoughtful and professional. Dr Peress spent a good deal of time with me, reviewing my history, ECG answering all my questions. He even took the time to sketch out a heart showing me where the problems where and completely explained the procedure he recommended. Concerns eased and confident in my care plan.
About Dr. Darren Peress, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peress works at
Dr. Peress has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peress on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Peress. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.