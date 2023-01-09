Overview

Dr. Darren Rodabough, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Rodabough works at Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO, Wentzville, MO, Carlinville, IL, Warrenton, MO and Alton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.