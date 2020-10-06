Overview of Dr. Darren Schwartz, MD

Dr. Darren Schwartz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Digestive Health Specialists in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.