Dr. Darren Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darren Schwartz, MD
Dr. Darren Schwartz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Specialists - Waldron Endoscopy Center3209 S 23rd St Ste 350, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
-
2
Aesthetic Surgery Centre2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
-
3
Digestive Health Specialists - Peninsula Endoscopy Center2727 Hollycroft St Ste 110, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Great visit. Thank you to Dr Schwartz, Elda, Theresa, and Danielle and staff for your caring and expertise.
About Dr. Darren Schwartz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1346201258
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schwartz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.