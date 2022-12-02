Dr. Darren Seril, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seril is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Seril, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Seril, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Seril works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 290-5043
-
2
Albany Med Gastroenterology47 New Scotland Ave # A-131, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 362-4134
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seril?
I had a teleconference with Dr. Seril and so glad I ended up with him. I had read some negative reviews which turned me off but I have to say the man I spoke with was very professional. He was friendly, he listened and he explained things in detail which is exactly what I want from a doctor. I have full confidence in him and so glad I wasn't able to switch to another doctor.
About Dr. Darren Seril, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1174728679
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seril has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seril accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seril using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seril works at
Dr. Seril has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seril on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Seril. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seril.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seril, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seril appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.