Dr. Darren Soong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Soong, MD
Overview
Dr. Darren Soong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Soong works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Weight Control Center2850 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 313-8446Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soong?
Dr. Soong is an excellent Doctor, and his bedside manner is great. I didn't have any post surgical problems, and all follow-up appointments were very informative. He cares about his patients!
About Dr. Darren Soong, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1982696860
Education & Certifications
- Univ Med Ctr Southern Nv, General Surgery
- University Medical Center
- University of Hawaii
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soong works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Soong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.