Overview

Dr. Darren Spearman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Northeast Baptist Hospital and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Spearman works at Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio in Live Oak, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.