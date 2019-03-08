Overview of Dr. Darren Tabechian, MD

Dr. Darren Tabechian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, F.F. Thompson Hospital, Geneva General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tabechian works at University Of Rochester Medical Center - Allergy Immunology & Rheumatology in Rochester, NY with other offices in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.