Dr. Darren Tabechian, MD
Overview of Dr. Darren Tabechian, MD
Dr. Darren Tabechian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, F.F. Thompson Hospital, Geneva General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tabechian's Office Locations
Rheumatology Clinic At Mary Parkes Asthma Center400 Red Creek Dr Ste 240, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 486-0901
Lattimore Services Organization LLC125 Lattimore Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 486-0901
Ur Neurosurgery Canandaigua395 West St Ste 007, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 486-0901
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Geneva General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient for 10 years. Ask a question and he will give you a solid answer back. Give him a smile and he will quickly give you one back. You want to stay alive? H e will do everything he can to help you! I am not going anywhere.
About Dr. Darren Tabechian, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabechian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabechian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabechian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabechian has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabechian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabechian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabechian.
